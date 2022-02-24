PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville Education Foundation impact celebrated
Published 12:04 am Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD Superintendent Stacey Brister recognized members of the LCM Education Foundation at the regular board meeting this week. (Photo courtesy LC-MCISD)
The Education Foundation was established in 2002 by patrons of LCMCISD with the goal of assisting educators in providing the best possible education to students of the District. Contributions to the LCM Education Foundation are tax-deductible and may be made in a variety of ways.