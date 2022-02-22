Orange County homeowners in foreclosure trouble have help available

Orange County Tax Assessor Collector Karen Fisher is helping run a new program designed to help homeowners stay in their homes.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) passed by Congress provides money to help homeowners impacted by the pandemic avoid foreclosure of their homestead.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is implementing the program in Texas, which went live Monday.

According to Fisher, the program will pay the delinquent taxes for homeowners who

Qualify.

“Homeowners that have delinquent taxes can apply to the program and if they qualify, TDHCA will send a check for the delinquent amount to my office so that the homeowner avoids foreclosure,” Fisher said.

“The payment is a grant and not a loan.” Basic qualifications include: have fallen behind on making your payments; own and occupy the property as your primary residence; household income is at or below 100 percent Area Median Income (AMI) and the household experienced a qualified financial hardship after January 21, 2020, such as lost income or increased expenses due to the pandemic.”

Hardships can be anything from having lost your job or having to pay more for child care, medical supplies, food, clothing, etc.

Fisher’s office has more information on the program and hopes homeowners in need will look to apply.

“We are happy to work with taxpayers as much as we can but the program is being administered by the TDHCA,” Fisher said.

“Interested homeowners can go on their special website, TexasHomeownerAssistance.com or contact them on their toll-free number 833-651-3874 to get more information and to apply. It really is a great program and I encourage all homeowners who may have delinquent taxes to apply.”