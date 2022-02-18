KATHIE’S KORNER — With faith and with sports, the best move is to “Go Get It”

I’m a great sports enthusiast and a loyal fan.

My husband, Mike and I do a certain amount of “couch coaching.” We zealously try to help the coaches on TV with football, basketball, baseball and tennis, only to notice that they’re not listening to us, responding or even trying some of our suggestions! Oh well.

We think we’re good at it since we both played and watched sports with older

siblings, neighborhood kids and family members, as children. We competed all through our school years in big schools in California and enjoyed our children continuing in our move to Washington State.

We enjoyed, as adults, cheering on and coaching our children’s teams as they played in jr. and sr. high school including football, baseball and volleyball.

I notice some of the athletes on these teams, today, stand still and wait for the

ball to come to them. If they “go get it” or at least run to the area of the court or

field where the action is, they’ll be ready to take an active part in scoring or helping

their teammates score or defend a goal.

Timing is crucial; if they hesitate they’ll be too late.

I always encouraged my children and grandchildren to “dive” for the ball when we played on our grass, and they did! There was lots of screaming and laughing.

I think this concept is a viable, visual, lesson for every area of our lives. It’s very

different playing or working with a team.

We have to draw a line not to be selfishly, pushing our way through (a ball hog) but being aware of our strengths and the strengths of the team to gel for more positive, winning results.

Our ability to “listen” to band members and singers we worked with in the studios

and concerts made an incredible difference in blending, to win.

Sometimes it’s important to wait, which is part of being patient and being a

Patient.

Examples: in line at the post office, Dr’s. office, and supermarket (it’s mental). Waiting can be an action word.

While we wait for things or people, keep busy and productive, be a good waiter. A good waiter in a restaurant is attentive to his assigned tables but not annoying or wanting to be your new buddy.

He keeps track of everyone’s order, water and needs, moving about the room smoothly and happy to serve.

As a Christian woman, teacher, writer and psalmist, I lean on His Scripture that remind me, “Wait on the Lord, be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart. Teach me Your ways and lead me in a smooth path…” Psalm 27: 11 & 14 (NKJ)

A powerful Word just for us, thank You, God.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Orange Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.