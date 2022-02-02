Winnie Ruth Lucas passed to her Heavenly home February 1, 2022.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jeff Bell. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

She was born November 13, 1920 in Barry, Texas. The daughter of John Blair Ragan and Annie Mae Grimmett. She was raised on a farm near Corsicana, Texas. She was married to Thomas Lucas and lived in Orange since 1955.

She was preceeded in death by her husband Thomas, daughter Linda Goss and grandson, James K. Howard II and 10 siblings.

She is survived by 2 children Michael Lucas and wife Cindy and Kenneth Howard and wife Betty of Sacramento, Kentucky. Grandchildren Greg Lucas, Brian Lucas, Bridget Stacks, David Goss, Damon Goss, Leslie Fontenot, Kitty Ruth Howard, Kelly Burdette and Eddie Simpson. She has 15 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great-grandchildren.

She was in sales for many years, participated in VFW activities and a long time member of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) in 1991.

We wish to thank “KeKe’s Place” and “Southeast Hospice” for their loving care during her last month of life.

Pallbearers will be grandsons Greg Lucas, Brian Lucas, Damon Goss, David Goss, Hunter Racca, Eddie Simpson, Evan Goss, and Eli Goss.