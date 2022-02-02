Orange You Bold: Savings for the Dinner Table

Hello beautiful people. Grocery shopping is changing rapidly in today’s world. We are seeing an increase in most items you shop for regularly. Now is the time to be strategic and organized with your meal planning.

You can save money by simply planning your menu for the week and keeping your grocery list simple.

We all love a yummy treat, and we will get to prepping snacks a little later. I successfully used this strategy for my family, and I was able to cut my grocery list in half.

My family is transitioning back to this plan to save money.

The first thing you need to do is decide on two meats for the week and four vegetables/sides. This combination will take care of your dinner and lunch for the week. You will also need a bag of dried beans, eggs, oatmeal, a protein, and tortillas.

Your protein, eggs, and tortillas will be used for breakfast burritos. I prefer pan sausage for my burritos, but you can use bacon or even spinach if you prefer meatless burritos.

Add your cooked eggs and meat to the tortilla and wrap with saran wrap. Place the wrapped burritos in the refrigerator for 20 minutes and then place them in the freezer. The burritos will last for a week. Take them out of the freezer for 5 to 10 minutes in the morning and then pop them in the microwave for 30 seconds.

You can alternate the breakfast burritos with oatmeal for variety. Breakfast is out of the way, so let’s move on to dinner.

I recommend chicken and ground beef for a trial run. The important part is the menu and how the ingredients work for different meals. You want to season your meat in an all-purpose way. The trick is to use your dinner leftovers for lunch the next day.

Your menu can consist of enchilada bake, spaghetti, and tacos for the ground meat.

Enchilada bake and tacos use mostly the same ingredients, so you won’t waste ingredients. That will cover three dinners and three lunches.

Baked chicken, grilled chicken sandwiches, and chicken quesadillas can be served for three more days.

I always find there are enough leftovers to cover the 7th day, but you can throw your dried beans in a crockpot and serve red beans and rice.

This isn’t rocket science, it is simply preparation and careful planning. Prices are soaring right now and in order to keep your grocery bill reasonable you may need to take this extra step. Individual snacks are also increasing, so this is a great time to buy the larger size and separate snacks yourself. Get your little ones to help you with this.

We pay for convenience and the price of convenience is high today.

I am attaching a sample of a menu you can use. There are so many cute ones you can download on Esty by searching menu.

Be bold with your savings. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.

OYB Meal Planning