Explosion at Westlake Chemical South

Published 11:30 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Van Wade

Westlake, LA – An explosion at Westlake Chemical South, the former PPG plant in Sulphur, has left a cloud of black smoke over the area and a shelter in place for the community.

Calcasieu officials have confirmed that there was an explosion at the Westlake chemical south plant.

Officials said it involved Ethylene Dichloride.

Several teachers at Westlake and Sulphur schools have told the American Press that their school buildings shook during the explosion.

As of 11 a.m. all Sulphur and Westlake schools are under a precautionary shelter in place. All students, faculty, and staff are safe, the Calcasieu Parish School Board reported.

 

 

More BREAKING NEWS

WOCCISD Names Finalist for Athletic Director

Shelter In Place

Traffic accident fatality on Highway 62

CPSO arrests 2, searching for 1 responsible for drive by shooting

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar