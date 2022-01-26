Westlake, LA – An explosion at Westlake Chemical South, the former PPG plant in Sulphur, has left a cloud of black smoke over the area and a shelter in place for the community.

Calcasieu officials have confirmed that there was an explosion at the Westlake chemical south plant.

Officials said it involved Ethylene Dichloride.

Several teachers at Westlake and Sulphur schools have told the American Press that their school buildings shook during the explosion.

As of 11 a.m. all Sulphur and Westlake schools are under a precautionary shelter in place. All students, faculty, and staff are safe, the Calcasieu Parish School Board reported.