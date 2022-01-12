Orange Police Beat 1.10.22

Published 8:22 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 10, 2022:

  • Burglary at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
  • Miscellaneous incidents on Circle P
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Bear Path
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62
  • Abandon vehicle at the 1700 block of 37th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

 

More Crime

C.A.T. Team Makes Cocaine Bust on Interstate 10

Vidor Police Beat 1.2-1.8.22

Orange Police Beat 1.7-1.9.22

Texas Game Warden’s Investigation Results in Organized Crime Ring Bust and Multiple Arrests

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar