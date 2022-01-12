Orange Police Beat 1.10.22
Published 8:22 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from January 10, 2022:
- Burglary at the 2500 block of Interstate 10
- Miscellaneous incidents on Circle P
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at Farm to Market Road 1130 and Bear Path
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at Interstate 10 and State Hwy. 62
- Abandon vehicle at the 1700 block of 37th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department