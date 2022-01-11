Community Briefs 1.12.22

Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes on February 15th, 22nd, March 1st, 8th, and 15th and will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held at the City of Orange Neighborhood Facilities Building at 303 N. 8th St, Orange, TX. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.

Blanket and Socks Drive

Gate City Guild #42 is hosting a Blanket Drive and collecting blankets to be distributed to a nursing home in the Orange area. Deadline is February 9, 2022.

If you are able to donate a blanket, please drop it off to Dawn Burleigh at 1008 Green Ave. Orange, Texas.

Parenting Class

Wells of Agape is holding a Parenting Class from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Life Church Orange, 18389 Hwy. 62 in Orange (near the Hwy 62 and FM 105 intersection). Requirement to receive a Certificate of Completion is $40 per person, cash only. One must attend from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. to receive the certificate. To register or more information visit www.wellsofagape.org and select Services Tab. Topics offered in this class (subject to change) are Anger Management, Communication Skills, Household Management/Discipline, Co-Parenting, Abandonment and Spiritual Aspects. If you have any questions, text 409-221-5425

Prom Dress Giveaway

Star of Gate City #57 and Gate City Guild #42 will giveaway 80 prom dresses from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2022 at St. Paul Church located at MLK and Interstate 10 in Orange. Also accepting dress donations. For more information, contact Benitris Edwards at 409-330-6730.

Seeking donations

MASA Hope & Community Outreach Center is seeking donations to help the community. The MASA Hope and Community Outreach Center, Inc. is a Nonprofit Organization. It was started in memory of Mason “Cowboy Masa.” Masa outreach will be ran similar to Orange Christian Services to help anyone in need. To donate no perishable goods, it is open Monday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Wednesday 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monetary donations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/2p8k6a96 for more information, email masaoutreachcenter@gmail.com

Hospice Volunteers Needed

Southeast Texas Hospice is currently recruiting for new volunteers. Be part of making a difference for someone when they need it most. We need volunteers for companionship visits with our hospice patients and volunteers for crafts and office work.

Call the office (409)886-0622 or send a DM on Facebook for more questions or if you’re ready to get your training started.

Volunteers Needed

Friends of the Orange Train Depot is looking for volunteers. For more information, visit www.orangetxdepot.org or contact Office Manager Rose Simar at 409-330-1576

