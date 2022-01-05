Community Calendar 1.6.22

Send community calendar events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com Check https://www.orangeleader.com/calendar/ for other upcoming events

Jan. 6

FOOD Board Meeting

The annual board meeting and dinner for the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held on Thursday, January 6, 5:30 p.m. at the depot at 1210 Green Ave. Spouses are invited to this special dinner and meeting. The newly elected president, Alicia Booker, will preside. As usual, there will be updates on Christmas season events that were held, as well as discussions on projects for the new year. All attending should respond to Rose Simar, Depot Manager.