Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 12.28.21

Published 10:18 am Thursday, December 30, 2021

By Van Wade

169 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Dec 21- Dec-27. (1 confirmed, 168 probable).

Weekly Trend

The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:

41-50yo (35 cases)
21-30yo (33 cases)
31-40yo (32 cases)

Monthly Trends

Cases for Orange County the past week have increased. Listed below are the reflected trends.

11/30-12/6: 36 new cases
12/7-12/13: 38 new cases
12/14-12/20: 30 new cases
12/21-12/27: 169 new cases

Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):

11/30-12/6: 3 new cases
12/7-12/13: 9 new cases
12/14-12/20: 5 new cases
12/21-12/27: 6 new cases

Hospitalizations

There are 3 cases currently being hospitalized:

1 vaccinated
0 on ventilator

More News

Spindletop Center Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

Interstate reopens

DPS on the scene of I-10 wreck

Interstate 10 near Rose City shut down

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar