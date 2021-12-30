Orange County COVID-19 weekly testing results for 12.28.21
Published 10:18 am Thursday, December 30, 2021
169 New Cases of COVID-19 have been reported for the period Dec 21- Dec-27. (1 confirmed, 168 probable).
Weekly Trend
The highest number of cases reported last week were among the following three age groups:
41-50yo (35 cases)
21-30yo (33 cases)
31-40yo (32 cases)
Monthly Trends
Cases for Orange County the past week have increased. Listed below are the reflected trends.
11/30-12/6: 36 new cases
12/7-12/13: 38 new cases
12/14-12/20: 30 new cases
12/21-12/27: 169 new cases
Children born in the years 2016- 2003 (5- 18 yo):
11/30-12/6: 3 new cases
12/7-12/13: 9 new cases
12/14-12/20: 5 new cases
12/21-12/27: 6 new cases
Hospitalizations
There are 3 cases currently being hospitalized:
1 vaccinated
0 on ventilator