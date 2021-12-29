OPINION: Positive Highlights – Reflect and take accountability of your behavior

The year is coming to an end and this is the time for reflection and self – accountability. I know every year that passes is a different experience for everyone, but it is your job to make sure your mental health is a priority.

There are many families who have lost loved ones, who have gotten fired from their jobs, who have no employment, who have loved ones who are ill, who are going through a divorce, who are suffering with the challenging behaviors of their children etc.

So, I say all of this to say this, you are not the ONLY person who is suffering in this thing called life.

People are going through challenges daily and those may be the very same people wearing a smile. So what I want you to do is find a mirror, look at yourself and ask yourself are you truly making a positive impact or a negative one in society?

If you answered a “negative one”, then this is truly the time for you to reflect and take accountability of your behavior.

In this new year of 2022, make this be the year where you will be your BEST YOU!!! In this year reflect on your gifts and be a light to the world.

God has truly brought ALL OF US THIS FAR, never take your life or anyone for granted. Happy New Year from my family to yours. HAPPY BLESSED NEW YEAR!!!

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc./ Executive Board Committee for NAACP Orange Chapter/ Activist & Author for Bring Positivity Back/ Founder & CEO of Livol LLC