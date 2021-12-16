NWS Lake Charles Weather Update: 12/16/21

Published 3:18 pm Thursday, December 16, 2021

By Dawn Burleigh

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible today and tomorrow.
Dense fog will be expected for southern areas tonight into tomorrow morning, primarily from I-10 southward including offshore areas out to 20 nm.

A cold front will arrive Saturday with significant chances for showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler weather will be expected post frontal.
There will be chances for rain early next week as a low pressure system makes its way across the northern Gulf Coast. Overnight/morning fog will be possible next week.

More News

Former Chief Administrative Officer Pleads Guilty to Theft from the City of Johnson City

Bridge City man cited for littering violation in Jefferson Parish

Man arrested for arson

LeBeouf VISD Employee of the Month

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar