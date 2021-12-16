NWS Lake Charles Weather Update: 12/16/21

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible today and tomorrow.

Dense fog will be expected for southern areas tonight into tomorrow morning, primarily from I-10 southward including offshore areas out to 20 nm.

A cold front will arrive Saturday with significant chances for showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler weather will be expected post frontal.

There will be chances for rain early next week as a low pressure system makes its way across the northern Gulf Coast. Overnight/morning fog will be possible next week.