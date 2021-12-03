MASA Center presents its inaugural Walk with Santa Christmas Food Drive at 11 a.m. on December 11 at the MASA Center located across from the Deweyville Post Office. The walk will begin and end at the MASA Center and is the same route as the Homecoming Parade. There will be a lowboy for individuals who cannot make the walk or get tired along the way. There will be refreshments after the walk. Everyone is encouraged to bring their cameras or hones to take pictures with Santa. Entry fee is six can goods per adult, four can goods for children ages 4-12. Free for Newborns to three years of age.