November 17, 2021

Dawn Burleigh/Orange Leader

Celebrating 100th anniversary

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:04 am Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Over 150 people gathered together to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Orange First Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening with a good old-fashioned church social. On Sunday, the celebration continued with a special service and the City pf Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr proclaimed Sunday, November 14, 2021 as Orange First Church of the Nazarene Day.

