Celebrating 100th anniversary
Over 150 people gathered together to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Orange First Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening with a good old-fashioned church social. On Sunday, the celebration continued with a special service and the City pf Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr proclaimed Sunday, November 14, 2021 as Orange First Church of the Nazarene Day.
