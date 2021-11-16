Today is November 16
Drone Safety Week
Drones continue to attract hobbyists across the world. In mid-2017, 8 percent of Americans said they owned a drone, and nearly 60 percent had seen one in action, according to a Pew Research Center survey.
Businesses also rely on drones in various applications. Camera-equipped aerial devices can provide bird’s-eye views of real estate for sale or college campuses for promotional purposes, as well as topography assessments prior to construction. When the FAA opened a new drone registration system on December 21, 2015, more than 181,000 drones were registered within a month. The database continues to grow and help prevent potentially dangerous incidents involving drones flying in restricted air space, among other issues.
Flying drones where they shouldn’t be is just one potential pitfall of drone use. Beginners may need a crash course in safety before they take their devices to the sky. The following are some tips to help people become competent drone operators.
· Upon receiving a drone, register it with the FAA through the Unmanned Aircraft Registration system if it weighs more than .55 grams and less than 55 pounds. Registration costs $5.
· Read the drone manual first before operating the device. Doing so will help you become familiar with the drone’s specific features.
· Master the controls by taking the drone out in a wide open and safe space or use flight simulators if the drone comes equipped with them. Drone usage requires practice and expertise comes with repetition and mastery of each button and function.
· Familiarize yourself with restricted areas. Any national or state park is off limits to drone use, according to The National Park Service. This also applies to the many seashores and other sites run by the NPS. The regulations evolve, so it pays to stay up-to-date regarding where drones can be used.
· Know drone laws where you live, as many states have drone laws in place.
· Focus your attention on the drone and try to avoid distractions. Having too many people around while you’re flying the drone may be distracting, so avoid flying one near crowds.
· Keep the drone in sight so that you’ll be better able to see potential hazards or obstacles.
· Windy days are some of the most difficult conditions in which to fly a drone. Avoid windy days, particularly if you are a novice.
· Accidents will happen as you get to know the drone. Keep spare parts on hand to make repairs as necessary.
Drones are popular among professionals and hobbyists alike. Learning to operate the drones in a safe and effective manner can ensure greater success.
**
Crustless pie a treat for those with gluten intolerance
The holiday season is a popular time to entertain. Food is often a focal point of holiday season entertaining.
Individuals who navigate food allergies or intolerances may shy away from certain celebrations out of fear that a nibble of this or a bite of that may trigger an allergic response. In such instances, concern about ingredients can cast a pall over normally festive occasions.
Those with Celiac disease or gluten intolerances must be mindful of the foods they consume. Meals or desserts containing gluten, a protein found in grains like wheat, semolina, rye, barley, graham, spelt, farina, and more, can trigger intestinal distress and other symptoms. With delicious pies, cakes and cookies on the holiday serving table, gluten is likely to make an appearance. However, with careful planning, people who cannot stomach foods that contain gluten can still indulge in their favorite holiday flavors.
“Crustless Libby’s® Famous Pumpkin Pie” is a variation on traditional pumpkin pie served at Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings. Without the crust, individuals who avoid gluten can still dive into that pumpkin-and-spice combination that’s so popular around the holiday season. Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of Libby’s® Pumpkin.
Crustless Libby’s® Famous Pumpkin Pie
Makes 8 servings
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
2 large eggs
1 can (15 ounces) Libby’s® 100% Pure Pumpkin
1 can (12 fluid ounces) Nestlé® Carnation Evaporated Milk
Nonstick cooking spray
Whipped cream (optional)
1. Preheat oven as directed below. Glass baking dishes without crust require a cooler oven, and in most cases, a longer baking time.
2. Spray baking dish with nonstick cooking spray or lightly grease bottom of baking pan or baking dish.
3. Mix sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger and cloves in a small bowl. Beat eggs in a large bowl. Stir in pumpkin and sugar-spice mixture. Gradually stir in evaporated milk.
4. Bake as directed below or until a knife inserted near center comes out clean.
5. Cool on wire rack for 2 hours. Serve immediately or refrigerate.
Cooking times
9-inch-round glass pie dish: 325 F; bake for 55 to 60 minutes
10-inch-round glass pie dish: 325 F; bake for 45 to 50 minutes
8-inch-round cake pan: 350 F; bake for 45 to 50 minutes
9-inch-round cake pan: 350 F; bake for 35 to 40 minutes
8-inch-square baking pan: 350 F; bake for 45 to 50 minutes
8-inch-square glass baking dish: 325 F; 50 to 60 minutes
9-inch-square baking dish: 350 F; bake for 35 to 40 minutes
11×7-inch glass baking dish: 325 F; bake for 45 to 50 minutes
13×9-inch baking pan: 350 F; bake for 35 to 40 minutes
13×9-inch glass baking dish: 325 F; bake for 40 to 45 minutes
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Ganjei Announces Intent to Step Down from Eastern District of Texas Leadership
BEAUMONT, Texas – Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas Nicholas J. Ganjei announced today that he will... read more