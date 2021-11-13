FAITH: 30 Weeks to Oneness Covenant not Convenience

I’ve been told that people do what they want to do.

Why is there such a struggle to be committed? I’ve asked this question and have gotten an array of answers.

What it boils down to is that people truly do what they want to do.

In my research I’ve found that in our society today commitment is activated by convenience. We want everything at our finger tips. Some of us have left churches not because God told us to, but we found a bible teaching church closer to our homes and the service times are convenient to the NFL schedule.

This mindset of convenient commitment is evident in our community by the rising number of people who are choosing to live together as well as the rising number of divorces.

This mindset has infiltrated the body of Christ and several of us only want a live in (convenient) relationship with the Holy Spirit and not a lifelong (covenant) relationship.

We may say that we have a covenant commitment and I’m not saying that we don’t, the question that I would have us to answer is when “challenge” challenges our convenience are we still committed or creative of reasons why we can’t be?

God desires a covenant commitment with us. When we look at Jesus in the garden of Gethsemane, the challenge of being put to death for those who we know are unworthy tested His commitment. Thank God Jesus did not respond like most of us, but “nevertheless” His commitment is covenant not convenience.

God gives us a great outline of the characteristics of a covenant commitment He wants with us as well as in our relationships/marriages when Paul addresses marriage in Ephesians. Our covenant commitment should show signs of being submissive, sacrificial, sanctifying, sanitizing, selfless and servicing to that or whom we are committing.

Challenges will come, and when they do this does not give us a license to create reasons/excuses not to honor our commitment.

The announcement of commitment is a head issue; the application of commitment is a heart issue. When challenges arise, it will check the condition of our heart concerning commitment. If we can’t be covenantly committed to people, principles, or processes here on earth, how can we be covenantly committed to God?

If we are not willing to endure the challenge of challenges, its best we don’t commit especially when it’s convenient to do so.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.