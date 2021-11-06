November 6, 2021

Photo courtesy of Lacey Hale

Pet of the Week – Kobe

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:00 am Saturday, November 6, 2021

Meet Kobe.  He’s a true couch potato who loves to chill after a nice long walk around the neighborhood, and he loves to chase lizards in the backyard. He’s smart, lovable, and he’s waiting for his forever hooman to adopt him.  Please call the West Orange Animal Shelter to make an appointment to meet this sweet pup. 409.883.3468

 

