Elizabeth Ann Leblanc, was born on November 19th, 1957, and passed away on October 24th, 2021, in Galveston, Texas, at the age of 63 years old.

She is preceded in death by parents David Pittman, and Katherine Pittman.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Dean Leblanc, her children; Larry Dean Leblanc II and wife Teresa, Paul David Juneau and wife Leesa, Michael Gerard Juneau and wife Jennifer, Justin Ryan Leblanc, and 7 grandchildren; Cayden, Logan, Amelie, Paige, Necessity, Asher, and Hiland.

Elizabeth was a life-long resident of Orange, Texas. She attended Lamar University, and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, and loved helping her grandchildren with their math homework. Elizabeth was a person with a big heart, shared her love around the family, and was an especially strong person. She loved sewing, reading, and playing games on her computer, but loved nothing more than seeing and spending time with her grandchildren, she referred to them as her “g-babies”’, and they called her, “g-maw”. She was loved and will be missed.