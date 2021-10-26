Orange County marriage licenses issued 10.18- 10.22.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of October 18 – October 22, 2021:
Chad A. Brown and Amy A. Brown
Aaron F. Roccaforte and Mandy D. Williams
Trevor J. Conley and Raylee J. Istre
David W. Jordan and Michelle M. Croft
Timothy J. Andrews, Jr. and Leslie M. Jackson
Ted A. Holstine and Karen Y. Womack
Darrell A. Segura and Carol J. Marsh
Matthew T. Watkins and Kayla M. McNeil
Micheal L. Jones and Kylee J. Koonce
Peyton K. Logsdon and Rebecca M. Goddeau-Stefaniak
Michael J. Dupuy and Tarrah L. Premeaux
Lacey B. Powell and Jessica L. Hardin
Jacob D. Hamm and Cynthia J. Minchew
Jesse W. Thompson and Sondra L. Toland
