Today is Oct. 19

National New Friends Day

National New Friends Day rolls around annually on October 19. This holiday is all about making room for new connections in your life, and celebrating the potential for friendship everywhere you go.

National Seafood Bisque Day

Every year on October 19th, National Seafood Bisque Day serves up a hot, delicious meal for seafood lovers. The day celebrates a luxurious bowl of tasty soup made from the catch of the day!

Seafood bisque is a smooth, creamy, and highly-seasoned soup of French origin. Recipes call for a strained broth of crustaceans. Use seafood such as lobster, crab, shrimp, or crayfish.

The name “Bisque” is likely derived from Biscay, as in the Bay of Biscay. However, the crustaceans are certainly bis cuites, meaning “twice-cooked.” Recipes require cooks to first sauteed the seafood lightly in their shells, then simmered in wine or cognac and aromatic herbs before being strained.

National Pharmacy Technician Day

The third Tuesday in October recognizes National Pharmacy Technician Day. The day is an opportunity to thank technicians for their invaluable support and contributions throughout the year. However, the day also explores the technician’s role and how vital it is to maintain a safe and efficient health system.

Pharmacy technicians work in a variety of environments. Depending on education and training, they manage dispensary supply at hospitals and clinics, retail pharmacies, prisons, and veterinary clinics. Their roles may include the supervision of other pharmacy staff. Under a pharmacist’s guidance, a technician may supply medications to patients, prepare prescriptions. They also provide patient education and communicate with physicians.

Seafood Chowder With Crispy Bread Crumbs

Serves 4

1 slice sandwich bread, torn into pieces

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 leeks (light green and white parts only), thinly sliced

1⁄2 cup dry white wine

1 8-ounce bottle clam juice

11⁄2 pounds skinless cod, halibut, or sea bass fillet, cut into 2-inch pieces

12 littleneck clams and/or 1⁄2 pound cockles

1 cup half-and-half

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Heat oven to 400 F. In a food processor, pulse the bread and 2 tablespoons of the oil to form coarse crumbs. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet and toast, tossing once, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the remaining tablespoon of oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the leeks and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, 4 to 5 minutes.

Add the wine to the saucepan and cook until reduced by half, about 2 minutes more. Add the clam juice and 11⁄2 cups water and bring to a boil.

Add the cod and clams to the saucepan, reduce heat and simmer gently, covered, until the cod is opaque throughout and the clams have opened, 4 to 6 minutes. (Discard clams that remain closed).

Stir the half-and-half, 1⁄2 teaspoon salt and 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper into the chowder, and cook until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve sprinkled with the parsley and bread crumbs.