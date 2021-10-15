October 15, 2021

Vidor Police Beat 10.6-10.11.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:40 pm Friday, October 15, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from October 6 – October 11, 2021:

Wednesday, Oct. 6

  • Damaged property at the 3400 block of Stanley Drive
  • Theft at the 300 block of Mill Street
  • Animal attack at the 200 block of Cameo Street

Thursday, Oct. 7

  • Obstructing police at the 800 block of Interstate 10 West
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 20200 block of Interstate 10
  • Controlled substance at Bahama at State Hwy. 12

Friday, Oct. 8

  • Assist other agency with a federal case at 800 block of Interstate 10 East
  • Suspicious person at the 100 block of North Dewitt Street
  • Burglary at the 500 block of Burt Street
  • Fraud at the 1000 block of Orange Street

Sunday, Oct. 10

  • Alarm at the 21100 block of Interstate 10

Monday, Oct. 11

  • Found property at The Lions Den
  • Damaged property at the 1000 block of Dogwood Drive
  • Fraud at the 1300 block of Main Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

