PHOTO GALLERY: Depot Day has most successful year to date

From a petting zoo to model trains on display there was something for everyone during Depot Day on Saturday. With over 700 visitors to the event, it was the largest turnout to date according to Carrie Woliver, president of Friends of the Orange Train Depot.

A rocking performance from Orange Community Players as they sang renditions of songs was enjoyed by all.

Orange Community Players was originally founded as “Town Theatre” in 1950. Productions were held at Helen Carr Junior High School and Anderson Elementary School. In 1957, Town Theatre was renamed “Orange Community Players.” Season tickets could be purchased for five dollars, according it its website.

Johnnie Faye Jeff Hattman was instrumental in starting and keeping the theater group going.

Orange Blossom Dancers took to the midway and literally danced in the street. The crowd cheered and some joined in the dancing.

The dance troupe originally started as a dance class approximately 18 years ago and now performs at festivals, nursing homes and local events.

Children road ponies and petted goats, geese and other small animals.

Showcase Express was on hand providing rides for children.

Inside on one side of the Depot were vendors such as Gulf Coast Canvas and Prints, CASA, and TAN.

TAN now has a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and offers Behavioral Health Services.

CASA is looking for volunteers to focus on one child or sibling group at a time to help find, engage and strengthen a support network for the child and family as a consistent presence for the child and family and facilitate nurturing relationships for the child.

Friends of the Orange Train Depot (FOOD) is also seeking volunteers to be a part of the Train Depot Museum. To learn more, visit www.orangetxdepot.org