Orange County marriage licenses issued 9.13-9.17.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of September 13 – September 17, 2021:
Christopher W. Bivins and Tiffany N. Dennis
John A. Casey and Meredith R. Bahl
Dameian W. Vercher and Victoria N. Fowler
James L. Journeay and Naomie M. Mitchell
Lucas T. Wolfe and Dawn M. Whitmire
Oscar Hernandez De La Funete and Miriam D. Balderas
Patrick A. Tremont and Decker V. Blevins
Stephen A. Shaw and Wendee V. Smith
Travis J. O’Neal and Madysonn A. Savoy
