Community Calendar 9.16 – 9.23.21
Sept. 16
NAACP Monthly General Meeting
NAACP Orange Branch Members are invited to the NAACP Monthly General Meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16. Members can join on-line or via phone. The Zoom link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88385054952. The dial-in information is (346) 248-7799, Meeting ID 883 8505 4952#
The Not So Newlywed Game
Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeast Texas is hosting The Newlywed Game with a twist. Join us for dinner and drinks as couples try to outwit their opponents at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Beaumont Event Center located at 700 Crocket Street in Beaumont. To reserve a table, visit: https://tinyurl.com/zuphn48v
Sept. 18
BBQ Benefit
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a BBQ Benefit starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 5303 N. 16th Street in Orange.
Sept. 23
Fish Fry Fundraiser
Orange County Special Angels Rodeo is hosting a Fish Fry Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. Cost is $75 a couple or $40 for individual tickets. Fried catfish or grilled chicken and all the trimmings. There will be a live auction, door prizes and live entertainment. Food provided by Robert’s Steak House and B&W Enterprises. All money raised will help fund the Orange County Special Angels Rodeo. For more information, contact Jo at 409.670.6358, Lue at 409.670.2206 or Kevin at 409.651.9948
Today is Sept. 16
NATIONAL PLAY-DOH DAY National Play-Doh Day on September 16th recognizes a child’s modeling clay. However, before it found its way... read more