September 7, 2021

Orangetober Festival

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:24 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

The City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau is THRILLED to announce the inaugural Orangetober Festival! This event will be held October 1 & 2 at the Riverside Pavilion, located at 708 Simmons Drive. The Orangetober Festival will feature a pumpkin village, vendor market, live entertainment, food vendors, gumbo cookoff and much more!

Vendor Market Contact – 409.883.1011 or 409.221.4346

Gumbo Cook-Off Contact – 409.883.3536

