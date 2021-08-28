Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 8.16-8.22.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from August 16 – August 22, 2021
Monday, Aug. 16
- Indecent exposure reported in the Vidor area
- Theft at the 7000 block of Lazy Lane in Orange
- Stolen vehicle on State Hwy. 12 in Orange
Tuesday, Aug. 17
- Cruelty to animals at State Hwy. 62 and Tulane Road
- Theft at the 300 block of Stephenson Road in Vidor
- Animal bite at the 6200 block of Rebel Road in Vidor
- Burglary at the 2900 block of Elm Road in Orange
Wednesday, Aug. 18
- Recovery of vehicle near South Terry Road and Farm to Market Road 1135 in Orange
- Animal bite in Vidor
- Theft at the 3100 block of Brown Road in Vidor
- Sexual assault in Vidor
Thursday, Aug. 19
- Disturbance at the 1500 block of Cheyenne in Vidor
- Theft at the 2000 block of Evangeline Lane in Vidor
- Warrant service at the 100 block of Border Street in Orange
- Theft at the 4200 block of West Brackinwood Street in Orange
- Disturbance at the 7300 block of Anderson Drive in Orange
Friday, Aug. 20
- Disturbance at the 100 block of Ironwood in Vidor
Saturday, Aug. 21
- Disturbance at the 1300 block of Tulane Street in Vidor
Sunday, Aug. 22
- Suspicious vehicle on Alice Lane in Orange
- Burglary on Marguerite Drive in Orange
- Disturbance at the 12000 block of Sandridge Road in Vidor
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
