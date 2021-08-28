August 28, 2021

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 8.16-8.22.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:13 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from August 16 – August 22, 2021

Monday, Aug. 16

  • Indecent exposure reported in the Vidor area
  • Theft at the 7000 block of Lazy Lane in Orange
  • Stolen vehicle on State Hwy. 12 in Orange

Tuesday, Aug. 17

  • Cruelty to animals at State Hwy. 62 and Tulane Road
  • Theft at the 300 block of Stephenson Road in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 6200 block of Rebel Road in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 2900 block of Elm Road in Orange

Wednesday, Aug. 18

  • Recovery of vehicle near South Terry Road and Farm to Market Road 1135 in Orange
  • Animal bite in Vidor
  • Theft at the 3100 block of Brown Road in Vidor
  • Sexual assault in Vidor

Thursday, Aug. 19

  • Disturbance at the 1500 block of Cheyenne in Vidor
  • Theft at the 2000 block of Evangeline Lane in Vidor
  • Warrant service at the 100 block of Border Street in Orange
  • Theft at the 4200 block of West Brackinwood Street in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 7300 block of Anderson Drive in Orange

Friday, Aug. 20

  • Disturbance at the 100 block of Ironwood in Vidor

Saturday, Aug. 21

  • Disturbance at the 1300 block of Tulane Street in Vidor

Sunday, Aug. 22

  • Suspicious vehicle on Alice Lane in Orange
  • Burglary on Marguerite Drive in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 12000 block of Sandridge Road in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

