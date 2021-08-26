Court permanently bars Louisiana woman from working as tax preparer

BATON ROUGE – A state court has permanently barred a Metairie woman from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana.

Judge Shayna Beevers Morvant, of the 24th Judicial District Court in Jefferson Parish, signed the order barring Brischea Bowman Johnson from preparing, filing, or assisting with the preparation or filing of any Louisiana state tax returns but her own.

Johnson was arrested in 2020 after a joint investigation between the Louisiana Department of Revenue Criminal Investigations Division and the state Attorney General’s office determined that she had submitted false tax returns for several of her clients, including fraudulent claims for deductions for charitable contributions and business expenses.

After Johnson pled guilty to filing false public records, litigators with the Department of Revenue brought a civil case against her to bar her from working as a tax preparer in Louisiana.

Johnson is the seventh person barred from working as a tax preparer in the state since Act 526 of the 2018 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature authorized the Department of Revenue to file lawsuits against preparers who commit fraud.