Orange Police Beat 8.17.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 17, 2021:
- Theft at the 2900 block of 20th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16th Street
- Burglary at the 1500 block of Link Ave
- Driving under the influence – alcohol- at the 5700 block of Meeks Drive
- Damaged property at the 400 block of Hickory Ave.
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
