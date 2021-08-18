August 18, 2021

Orange Police Beat 8.17.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:35 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from August 17, 2021:

  • Theft at the 2900 block of 20th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16th Street
  • Burglary at the 1500 block of Link Ave
  • Driving under the influence – alcohol- at the 5700 block of Meeks Drive
  • Damaged property at the 400 block of Hickory Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

