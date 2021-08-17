Thomas Roy Wilcox Sr., 86, of Vidor, Texas, died Sunday, August 15th, 2021 at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Vidor and served his country in the United States Navy, Thomas retired after 31 years as a Longshoreman with the Port of Beaumont and was a member of the First Pentecostal Church of Vidor. He loved being at the beach, and going hunting or fishing, he especially loved shrimping, he also had a hobby of whittling. Thomas loved spending precious time with his family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. There will be a visitation Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor followed by a funeral service Thursday August, 19th, 2021 beginning at 10:00 AM at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Interment at Del Rose Cemetery to follow. Thomas Roy Wilcox Sr. is preceded in death by his daughter Debbie Bodine, brothers Joe Wilcox, Jessie Wilcox, Robert WIlcox, and Donald Wilcox. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Delores Wilcox of Vidor, TX, his daughters Cindy Worth of Vidor, TX, Paula Horton of Vidor and husband Glen, his sons Thomas Wilcox Jr. of Vidor, TX. Ronnie Wilcox of Vidor, TX, Stephen Wilcox of Vidor, TX, and Brandon Wilcox of Vidor, TX, his brother Kenneth Wilcox and wife Laurie of Beaumont, TX, and his sisters Linda Brittain of Center, TX, Lorraine Foux and husband Freddie of Beaumont, TX, Becky Menard and husband Kevin of Groves, TX, and Bennie O’Donohoe of Houston, TX, as well as 17 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.