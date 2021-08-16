Vera Mae Perry, 89, of Orange, passed away on August 14, 2021, in Orange.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Lloyd Whitman. Burial will follow at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park in Orange.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Born in Elton, Louisiana, on September 14,1931, she was the daughter of Conrad Whitman and Ora Monceaux Whitman. Vera was a diligent farmer in her younger years and took care of and nurtured her younger siblings. She loved to crochet and had a special place in her heart for babies. Vera was a fabulous cook and loved to create new recipes. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was deeply loved by all who knew her and will be missed for years to come.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Ora Whitman; loving husband, Mayo Perry; siblings, Herbert Whitman and Nathan Whitman, Raenita Elliot, Pearl Broussard, Joyce Hester, Shirley Hurst, Betty Belk, Margie Green, Donald Whitman, Conrad Whitman, Jr., Carolyn Hubert and Linda Bennett.

She is survived by her children, Olive Wilkerson and husband Earl of Orange, Sandra Grissom and husband Tom of Orange, Lora Allen and husband Larry of Orange, and Mayo “Chip” Perry, Jr. and wife Tina of Wylie; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Mildred Anthony, Martha Whitman, Howard Whitman and Lloyd Whitman.

Serving as pallbearers will be Shane Wilkerson, Randy Allen, Casey Allen, Xane Lopez, Justice King, Shane Brinkley and Danny Bolding.