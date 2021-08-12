Flying high at the BC Perch
All these smiles are proof of an incredible day on each of our campuses at Bridge City ISD. We loved seeing all of our Cardinals back in the nest kicking off a new year of growth and learning. Thank you to our staff and parents for making this such a smooth start. We can’t wait to see what the remainder of the year has in store for BCISD!
