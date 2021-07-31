FAITH: Comfort – 30 Weeks to Oneness

Entering Week 7 of 30 weeks to Oneness brings our focus to comfort.

Comfort – Responding to a hurting person with words, feelings and touch. To hurt with and for another’s grief or pain. These are two very beneficial characteristics of comfort. Throughout life’s journey we shall experience some form of hurt. The Apostle Paul encourages us to “rejoice with them that do rejoice, and weep with them that weep.” (Romans 12:15b)

From the time we are born, we experience the expression of comfort. Being comforted is a part of the very fabric and fiber of our being. It’s a part of what they call the attachment cycle. When we are discomforted or uncomfortable, we give off a signal of such, altering those around us that there’s a need that needs to be attended to. Once that need is met and we are comforted, then we give a signal of accomplishment. In order to be able to embrace another person’s hurt to the level of sharing in their hurt, we should become comfortable with being uncomfortable ourselves. Hurt and hurting situations call for comfort. But sharing in that hurt may cause us to become uncomfortable.

In our relationships and family dynamic, are we uncomfortable when one of our loved ones is uncomfortable? Do we hurt at seeing them hurt? Are we moved with the compassion to comfort even if it means becoming uncomfortable in their uncomfortable situation?

Comfort that is needed or desired may very well come out of a broken place. Yes, we’ve heard hurt people, hurt people. Can a hurt person provide comfort to another hurt player?

Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted. (Matthew 5:4 NKJV)

Responding to a hurting person, especially those of our family is very powerful. From the cradle we’ve been exposed to someone providing comfort to us and for us. Remember the first time we scraped our knee? Hit our baby toe on the coffee table? Our first heartbreak? We had that support group to place some ointment on it in the flavor of comfort. Sharing the hurts of those we love can sometimes be the best medicine.

Showing comfort, is showing that we care. Jesus left being comfortable to become uncomfortable, that those who are uncomfortable could find comfort. Have you found comfort? Remember, we can’t give what we don’t have.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.