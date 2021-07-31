Entering retirement

Vidor Police Captain Aleta Cappen, second from left, with her family, Seth, Piper, and Allison Cappen, attend a Retirement Celebration hosted by the Vidor Police Department and the City of Vidor, on Thursday, for over 40 years of dedicated service. Orange Police Chief Lane Martin describes her as an asset to all of Orange County. “She takes with her a wealth of knowledge you only get through experience,” Martin said.