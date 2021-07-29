K9 Jocko End of Watch

PRESS RELEASE — The Lake Charles Police Department recently honored the service of one of their retired members of their K9 Division, K9 Jocko.

K9 Jocko, a six-year-old, Belgian Malinois, retired from the Department on June 23rd, 2021 after being diagnosed in June with a very aggressive cancer. Working with handler, Sgt. Michael Treadway, K9 Jocko received his commission in January of 2019 and was directly responsible for approximately 20 criminal apprehensions over the course of his short career. K9 Jocko was titled through the Royal Dutch Police Dog Association and Certified by the National Police Canine Association for Patrol and Narcotics.

Upon his retirement, K9 Jocko continued to live with Sgt. Treadway and his family, whom he shared an extremely close bond with. He was a loving and gentle companion to his family. K9 Jocko enjoyed his last days with his family till his End of Watch on July 28, 2021.