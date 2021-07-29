Beaumont has first confirmed case of COVID-19 Delta Variant
On Wednesday, July 28, the City of Beaumont received notification of its first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta Variant.
The city is releasing COVID-19 positive cases and related data Monday-Friday on the City of Beaumont Facebook page. If you have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, and you are interested, please visit vaccine.beaumonttexas.gov to register.
