Alzheimer’s Insights: Come take a walk with us

We’re fast approaching the season for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Current plans are to be back LIVE and in person this year! No matter where you live, there’s a Walk close to you!

Our Texas Walks and dates are:

Belton September 11

San Angelo September 11

Wichita Falls September 25

Katy September 25

Austin September 25

Amarillo September 25

Lufkin October 2

The Woodlands October 2

Waco October 2

Round Rock October 9

Longview October 9

Galveston October 9

Abilene October 9

Victoria October 9

New Braunfels October 9

Sherman-Denison October 16

Texarkana October 16

Beaumont October 16

Baytown October 16

Bryan/College Station October 16

Grapevine October 16

San Antonio October 16

Midland-Odessa October 16

Grandscape (The Colony) October 23

Nacogdoches October 23

El Paso October 23

South Padre Island October 23

Sugar Land October 30

Fort Worth October 30

Waxahachie October 30

Weatherford October 30

Lubbock October 30

Dallas November 6

Houston November 6

Laredo November 6

Edinburg November 6

Fredericksburg November 13

Tyler November 13

Corpus Christi November 13

Arlington November 20

That’s a lot of Walks! 40, to be exact. Part of the over 600 being held nationally this year.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research – all made possible by people like you.

Go to www.act.alz.org and find your walk today, and join us.

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

Scott Finley is Media Relations Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association® in Texas. He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org