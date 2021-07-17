Registration for the North Orange Baptist Church Mother’s Day Out program is open! Fall registration has begun for preschool program at North Orange Baptist Church, 4775 N. 16th Street in Orange. Classes are Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to enroll, contact Jan Manshack at 409-920-0149. Class sizes are limited so register as soon as possible.