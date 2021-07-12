LSCO partners with Optimus Steel in its $40 million expansion in OC

On Friday, July 2, 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that Optimus Steel, LLC, will expand its presence in Orange County through a new $40 million rebar line and coil handling facility. The new facility will bring 55 new employees to the region.

Over the past year, Lamar State College Orange (LSCO), in partnership with the Orange County Economic Development Corporation (EDC), worked closely with Optimus Steel to discuss expansion of educational program opportunities and to answer any questions about availability of a workforce and additional educational opportunities that may be available should the company decide to proceed with expansion in Orange County.

LSCO applauds the Governor’s announcement and congratulates Optimus Steel on its decision to move forward with this investment and growth in Orange County.

“We are thrilled that Optimus Steel has chosen to expand its footprint in Orange County,” LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson said.

“LSCO is committed to providing an educated and skilled workforce in the community for companies like Optimus Steel. We are eager to continue discussions on how to partner, not only to ensure a skilled workforce for Optimus Steel, but also to ensure that its employees and their families feel connected to the community.

“The future in Orange is bright with these kinds of educational partnerships in our region. We congratulate Optimus Steel and look forward to continuing to work together,” Johnson said.

“The EDC’s partnership with LSCO to provide value to companies looking for economic growth and investment in Orange County is a winning combination. We are excited to work with Optimus Steel to assist with their expansion in the County,” said Jessica Hill, Executive Director of the Orange County EDC.

Lamar State College Orange is a member of the Texas State University System. LSCO has served Orange and Southeast Texas since 1969.