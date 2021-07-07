Man arrested for heroin possession, warrants

A man with outstanding warrants was reported to be at the 100 block of Green Ave in Orange sitting at an arcade game at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

An Orange police officer arrived at 10:48 a.m. and observed the person, identified as Eric Zimmerman, 40, of Orange, in the back of the store.

Zimmerman had outstanding warrants totaling $70,000 for:

Delivery of controlled substance – No Bond

Felony Bail Jumping – bond $25000.

Bail Jumping – bond $25000.

Felony possession of controlled substance – bond $10,000.

Felony possession of controlled substance – bond $10,000.

When he was placed in handcuffs, Zimmerman stated he had a small baggy of “H” in his pocket, according to a police report. H is street slang for heroin.

Upon search incident to arrest of Zimmerman’s person for contraband and weapons, the officer located a small clear plastic baggy with several bundles of heroin weighing 1.5 grams in Zimmerman’s front left pants pocket.

Zimmerman was charged with possession of a controlled substance.