June 29, 2021

Photo courtesy WOCCISD

WO-S Theatre volunteers at Stark Foundation Summer Reading

By Van Wade

Published 8:38 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The WOSHS Theatre Department had some students volunteer to perform at the Stark Foundation Summer Reading Event! The book this year was The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, and the students performed a scene from the book for more than 60 kids who all received a goody bag with summer activities and a copy of the book!

