To The Leader

Drop by the Stark Museum of Art this summer to visit our special exhibition Welcome to Color: Stark Cultural Venues Coloring Book and pick up your FREE copy of our new coloring book! The exhibition features original contour line drawings created by SMA Teaching Artist Karen Leonard that highlight the unique locations and collections at Stark Park, Stark Museum of Art, The W.H. Stark House, Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, and the Lutcher Theater.

The exhibition includes 18”x 24” prints of the thirteen original drawings Karen Leonard created for the publication. In addition to viewing the drawings, visitors can learn about Karen’s process of using traditional and digital media to create the artwork, as well as view a time-lapse video of her creating one of the drawings from beginning to end.

Karen Leonard published Mythical Creatures Coloring Book: Monsters and Beasts from around the World in 2016 and joined the Stark Museum of Art Education Department in 2017. Karen’s previous experience illustrating her own coloring book made her the perfect candidate for creating the drawings for this project.

“I was captivated by this project. Hundreds of ideas, artworks, and photographs were researched to create this small series that anyone can pick up as a book and add their own flair in color,” says Karen Leonard, Teaching Artist, as she describes the project.

“The Stark Museum of Art is thrilled to highlight the talent of one of our amazing teaching artists with our new community gallery exhibition featuring the original artwork for the Welcome to Stark Cultural Venues coloring book! Teaching Artist Karen Leonard’s drawings uniquely capture the wonder and beauty of each of the Stark Cultural Venues,” says Jennifer Restauri Dickinson, Director, Education, “I am positive that the coloring books will be claimed quickly, so don’t wait to stop by and pick yours up!”

FREE Welcome to Stark Cultural Venues coloring books are available at the Welcome Desk of the Stark Museum of Art while supplies last. Digital copies of the coloring book can also be downloaded online at starkmuseum.org.