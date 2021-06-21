Orange Police Beat 6.18-6.20.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 18 – June 20, 2021:
Friday, June 18
- Warrant service at South Lutcher at Bob Hall Road
- Stolen vehicle at the 700 block of 10th Street
- Found property at the 600 block of 9th Street
- Warrant at the 1700 block of Robin Ave
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 2200 block of 20th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland Drive and MLK
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage vat State Hwy 62 north of Farm to Market Road 1078
- Theft at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
- Controlled substance at the 1600 block of 16th Street
Saturday, June 19
- Warrant service at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown
- Controlled substance at Park and Snake Road
- Theft at the 3100 block of 20th Street
- Driving under the influence of drugs at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 7th and Green
- Public intoxication at the 1400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Assist other agency at the 2800 block of Western
Sunday, June 20
- Damaged property at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Burglary at the 2500 block of Park Ave
- Stolen vehicle at the 800 block of 3rd Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Runaway juvenile at on Circle P
- Public intoxication at the 1400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 4000 block of Beverly Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
