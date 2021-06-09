TRAFFIC ALERT 6.9.21
ORANGE: Expect significant delays along I10 throughout the weekend due to paving operations.
- Alternating lane closures along I10 westbound from the state line to SH87, Friday at 8pm to Saturday at 10pm
- Alternating lane closures along I10 eastbound at Adams Bayou from 8pm Saturday to 5pm Sunday
***Weather permitting
You Might Like
What Made Orange Great: Lutcher Stark Boys Band began as inspiration to attend Sunday school
By Mike Louviere Orange Leader Lutcher Stark was a man who had many interests, two of which were young people... read more