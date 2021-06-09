June 9, 2021

  • 88°

TRAFFIC ALERT 6.9.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:49 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

ORANGE: Expect significant delays along I10 throughout the weekend due to paving operations.

  • Alternating lane closures along I10 westbound from the state line to SH87, Friday at 8pm to Saturday at 10pm
  • Alternating lane closures along I10 eastbound at Adams Bayou from 8pm Saturday to 5pm Sunday

***Weather permitting  

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar