May 26, 2021

  • 86°
Courtesy Photo

Wrapping up their time in Green & Gold

By Van Wade

Published 8:38 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021

It was a grand night at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Tuesday night as the Class of 2021 graduated at Battlin’ Bear Stadium in front of their families and friends. Here, Madeline Stephenson and Jack Burke pose for a superb picture as two of many LC-M graduates that celebrated.

