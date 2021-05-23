29th Peveto Boil to be held May 29

By Van Wade

The 29th annual Ed Peveto Crawfish Boil to benefit Orangefield student athletes, will begin at 1p.m. Saturday, May 29th at the Jewell Cormier Community Center on Highway 1442 in Orangefield, TX.

The scholarship fundraiser is named in memory of Peveto, a long time Athletic Director and Head Football/Track Coach for the Bobcats. Two scholarships are given annually to both a female and male student athlete at Orangefield High. The scholarship recipients are chosen based on academics, character, attitude, integrity, hard work and effort.

Last year, the fundraiser was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

Donations will be accepted for the scholarship fund with the goal being to have a full scholarship endowed in Coach Peveto’s name. Also slated for the days activities will be a children’s auction, Cajun auction and a live auction.

In addition to crawfish, attendees will be served potatoes, corn, mushrooms and sausage. A moonwalk will be available for the kids to enjoy.

Come join the fun and help make this year’s event a great success. For further information, contact Keith Little at (409) 548-3032 or Paul Peveto at (409) 781-7740.