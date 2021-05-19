Vidor Police Beat 5.12-5.18.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from May 12 – May 18, 2021:
Wednesday, May 12
- Theft at the 300 block of Beach Street
- Assist other agency at Gateway
- Burglary at the 2000 block of Main Street
- Assist other agency at the 1400 block of Orange Street
Thursday, May 13
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1300 block of Main Street
Saturday, May 15
- Damaged property at the 1100 block of West Circuit
- Warrant service at the 1000 block of Main Street
- Assault at the 100 block of East Freeway
- Warrant service at the 600 block of South Archie Street
- Sexual assault reported in the Vidor area
Monday, May 17
- Assist other agency at the 400 block of Main Street
- Neglect child at the 2400 block of State Hwy. 12
- Missing person at the 700 block of Alamo Street
Tuesday, May 18
- Warrant service at Courtland and Main
- Assist other agency at Interstate 10 westbound
- Public intoxication at the 600 block of Main Street
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
You Might Like
Orange Police Beat 5.18.21
From staff reports The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 18, 2021: Driving under... read more