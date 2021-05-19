NWS Lake Charles weather update: 8:30 a.m. 5.19.21

Rain will be tapering off this morning, before the next round of rain and thunderstorms this evening. The highest rain totals will be along and south of the I-10 corridor, where 2 to 5 inches of rain could fall. In east Texas and central Louisiana, 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected.

Because of all the rain we have seen this week, it will not take as much rain to cause flooding of roads. Be careful at night when it is harder to see how deep the water is on the roads.