Voice of Democracy Awards 2021
The Veterans of Foreign Wars & Auxiliary Post #2775 announces the winners of the Voice of Democracy Awards for 2021. VFW Chairman Jim Seales, far right, and Auxiliary Patricia Kemp, far left, presented the awards to First place winner, Tuyen Le, of Bridge City, center, Second Place winner Timothy Anderson, of Kirbyville, second from left, Third Place was Brennon Roy of LCM, second from right. Jon Small of Orangefield, not pictured, placed Fourth Place. Le also placed Third in District.
