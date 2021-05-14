Today is May 14

In order to determine what it would require to mollify a newly acquired, undomesticated expanse of land, President Jefferson determined that a survey was imperative; he selected two explorers– Meriwether Lewis and William Clark–to manage the mission.

America was just over 21 years old, but the Louisiana Purchase transaction suddenly added 828,000 acres, and the equivalent of approximately 15 states.

Lewis and Clark started their journey in St. Louis with 55 men on May 14, 1804.

According to History.com, “The expedition traveled up the Missouri River in a 55-foot- long keelboat and two smaller boats. In November, Toussaint Charbonneau, a French-Canadian fur trader accompanied by his young Native American wife Sacagawea, joined the expedition as an interpreter. The group wintered in present-day North Dakota before crossing into present-day Montana, where they first saw the Rocky Mountains.”

They met up with the Shoshone Indians when they reached Colorado, crossed the Clearwater and Snake rivers in canoes, and followed the Columbia River to the Pacific Ocean on November 8, 1805.

Two and a half years later, the expedition returned–in triumph– to St. Louis with thirty-three men. They had mapped out new lands and brought back journals about the Indian tribes they encountered; scientific notes of the flora and fauna they encountered, and a claim to the Oregon Territory.

For more information, the Grateful American Book Prize recommends Sacajawea by Joseph Bruchac.

