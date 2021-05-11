California Court Dismisses Twitter vs. Texas Lawsuit

AUSTIN – A district court in California today dismissed Twitter’s lawsuit against Attorney General Ken Paxton, in which the social media giant attempted to halt Attorney General Paxton’s investigation into Twitter’s potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Instead of providing documents requested in the Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) issued in January, Twitter decided to file a lawsuit to stop the investigation entirely.

“Twitter’s lawsuit was little more than an attempt to avoid answering my questions about their large-scale censorship and content-moderation policies,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The public deserves the truth about Twitter’s seemingly biased practices. I will continue to fight for transparency in order to ensure a truly free online community. Any companies that violate Texas law by misleading consumers will be held accountable.”

Read a copy of the order here.